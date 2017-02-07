Parent of two Raleigh Co. students asking school to do more to stop spread of head lice

Head lice; it's a problem that can literally make you feel like your skin is crawling.

That's an issue the parents of two Raleigh County elementary school students have been facing for more than a month, and their mother feels the school isn't doing enough to stop the problem.

Rebecca Marsh says, due to a head lice infestation, she and her family no longer feel comfortable in their own home.

"It's changed, honestly, the way me and my spouse parent our children,” Marsh said. “We are afraid even to embrace our children out of fear of getting infested ourselves.”

Marsh is the mother of two girls, ages six and eight, who attend an unnamed Raleigh County school, where she believes they contracted head lice.

Marsh has had to cut out the girls' after-school activities to prevent spreading the lice to other children, but says despite her efforts to rid their home of lice, she says the school isn't doing its part.

"My oldest child has gotten to the point where she prays every time I go through her head,” Marsh said. “I'm doing everything I know to do in my home environment, and I'm still experiencing this problem."

Marsh says she'd like students to store their belongings in plastic garbage bags, rather than have them share unassigned hooks and other spaces designed to store personal items like backpacks and coats.

"This has been an embarrassment issue,” Marsh said. “I did take proactive steps to at least provide my children trash bags, once I realized there were these communal hooks, my children were embarrassed. My youngest child got teased for it."

"I understand that it can be a very emotional reaction and it feels very out of control. but there are specific strategies you can use to take control of it,” Cindy Stark said.

Stark, a Raleigh County school nurse of 26 years, says schools may take different approaches to handling lice, but says it's always done in the best interests of each student.

"If they are itching, they can't concentrate,” Stark said. “We want them to be able to concentrate in school, that's really important. So we do want to get them treated, and we try to do it one child at a time."

Marsh says when she found out her oldest daughter had head lice on January 5th, the school sent home a document with tips on how to treat the condition.

The document refers parents to visit www.headlice.org for more information. Marsh says some of the information on the website contradicts the information given to her from the school's administration.

The information on the website is provided by the National Pediculosis Association and states that, “The potential for disease transmission via the head louse should not be underestimated.”

Marsh is concerned that the information on the website directly contradicts the information provided on the document the school provided her, which states “Lice can be treated and are not known to cause disease.”

Cindy Stark, who is currently assigned as the school nurse to Woodrow Wilson High School, assured us that head lice are nothing more than a common nuisance.

Stark says each school has its own way of handling head lice, as a universal policy might not be as effective as one that it tailored to each individual school.

She says while head lice can affect anyone at anytime, at this time, it's not an epidemic.

She says she sympathizes with parents and students that are dealing with head lice, as one of her children contracted lice years ago.

She says while it is uncomfortable, it's nothing to be ashamed of or to panic about.

Rebecca Marsh insisted we not name the school her daughters attend to conceal her daughters' identities.

She also said she's speaking out on the issue because she says it is vital to be an advocate for her children.