High School Basketball Scoreboard 2/7 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scoreboard 2/7

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball Scores 2/7

Boys

Bluefield 86 Oak Hill 63

Pikeview 74 Princeton 44

Fayetteville 64 Greenbrier West 32

Wyoming East 61 Charleston Catholic 52

Webster Co 69 Summers Co 55

Westside 80 Liberty Raleigh 48

Mt View 61 Van 52

Meadow Bridge 56 Valley Fayette 49

Girls

Greenbrier East 71 Princeton 52

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.