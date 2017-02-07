Slippery roads and gusty winds possible through Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS AND WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTIES FROM 12AM THURSDAY - 7PM THURSDAY.

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT FOR GILES, WYTHE, AND BLAND COUNTIES.

CURRENT WATCHES/WARNINGS/ADVISORIES

(WVVA) Colder is working in for our Thursday, and rain has since turned to snow showers since Wednesday night.

Accumulation looks light, but could range from a trace-2 inches across our western slopes, with 2-4+ possible across the higher terrain of Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties by Thursday evening. The snow may take a while to stick into Thursday at first with the warm ground, but road conditions may deteriorate into Thursday as wet roads may flash freeze and snow showers continue. Highs Thursday will occur in the morning (in the 30s), and then temperatures will fall into the teens by Thursday night.

GET THE PRECISION WEATHER APP

It will be blustery as well, with wind chills Thursday in the single digits at times, and blowing snow possible as wind gusts may occasionally reach 55mph. Spotty power outages cannot be ruled out. Be careful if driving high profile vehicles.

Drier and warmer conditions will prevail as we end the week and move into the weekend.