New park under construction in White Sulphur Springs

What was once a flood ravaged area in White Sulphur Springs is turning into something the whole city can enjoy.

"We're here to announce the construction that's underway right in the background of a new community park in White Sulphur Springs. It will include a picnic pavilion, all kinds of amenities, playgrounds, horseshoe pits, all the things you think about happening in a community park," said Tom Crabtree, President of Homes for White Sulphur Springs.

The person the park is named for is no stranger to West Virginians.

"The park will be named in honor of Brad Paisley, Paisley Park. Brad is the largest single contributor to the flood recovery effort. Statewide, he's supported all communities statewide with his generous financial support to rebuild West Virginia," Crabtree said.

Included in Paisley Park along Howard's Creek will be a trail where you can walk, jog, or run to connect the other parks.

"We're working with local property owners. We've got the agreement of many and are about to talk with others to link this park all the way along Howard's Creek to the Old Mill Park, which is almost to the other end of town of Howard's Creek," Crabtree said.

Now, residents can look forward to the future of White Sulphur Springs.

"This park will be something they can come to and it will bring good memories rather than the bad memories that happened previously from the flood," Mayor of White Sulphur Springs, Lloyd Haynes, said.

"This means that White Sulphur Springs can start to look ahead. Start to see the future instead of dwelling on the tragedy that was the flood," said Crabtree, holding back tears.

The picnic pavilion will consist of an antique barn that will be transformed on March 7th through the 9th.