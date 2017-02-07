State Fair staple returns to Lewisburg - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

State Fair staple returns to Lewisburg

Posted:
By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

A State Fair favorite is returning to Lewisburg, Cinn-Sational Cinnamon Rolls.

From Tuesday through Saturday, the popular cinnamon roll place will be open next to "When Pigs Fly." Their hours are from 8 AM until 8 PM. The idea is to please Lewisburg fans with a treat that was only available during the summer. 

"We've basically been coming here for 26 years, well actually it's been about 5 years and we've been going to south Boston and Virginia in the winter and a lot of our fans here have been seeing our posts come up there. So, they asked why don't you come here. So, we decided for the first annual to come here in the winter and help our fans out," said part owner of Cinn-Sational Cinnamon Rolls, Raymond Naeyaert.

The price of the cinnamon rolls is still the same as at the state fair, $7.
 

