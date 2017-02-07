Graham Boys hoping to catch fire at the right time

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

After a pair of recent losses to Richlands and Princeton, the Graham boys took a small step back, but this team has rebounded nicely at the right time. "We just knew there wasn't much more we could do about it. So we had to come in the gym and work harder and get ready for the next game" said junior Garrett Dalton.

The G-Men will host the Southern Empire Conference tournament next week. Giving them the extra comfort of the home court. "Everybody at least feels like you play better at home. Sometimes it may not be the case, but we've had a good record here the last few years and we do play pretty well in the this gym" said head coach Glynn Carlock Jr.

But first this team has three games coming up this week. Which should help their confidence moving forward. "Its the time of year we want to be playing our best basketball. Its a good measuring stick for us heading into our last regular season game."

The regular season finale will be against Richlands, the team that handed them their lone conference loss of the season. "There is, but we didn't do exactly what we needed to do. So we have to come in and do what we needed to do" said Dalton.

Despite a lot of player turnover in the last couple years, the G-Men's success has stayed the same. A true testament to the coaches and the players in the program. "You have to put it on these guys that come in and spending their offseason and they spend their time together. They put their time in and they buy what we are selling. I'm proud of them of how the kids have responded to it" said Carlock.