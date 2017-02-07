Robber attacks clerk with pepper spray at Princeton sub shop - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Robber attacks clerk with pepper spray at Princeton sub shop

Posted:
PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) -

Deputies in Mercer County need help identifying a man who attacked and robbed a clerk at a Princeton establishment.

The robbery took place around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at Rosie's on Oakvale Road.. According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Dept., a man walked into the shop, attacked the clerk with pepper spray, and took money from the register. Investigators believe he then ran off.

If you have any information on the identity of the robbery suspect, call Detective-Sergeant Steven Sommers at 304-487-8305 or dispatch at 304-487-8364.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.