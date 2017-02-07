Robber attacks clerk with pepper spray at Princeton sub shop

Deputies in Mercer County need help identifying a man who attacked and robbed a clerk at a Princeton establishment.

The robbery took place around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at Rosie's on Oakvale Road.. According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Dept., a man walked into the shop, attacked the clerk with pepper spray, and took money from the register. Investigators believe he then ran off.

If you have any information on the identity of the robbery suspect, call Detective-Sergeant Steven Sommers at 304-487-8305 or dispatch at 304-487-8364.