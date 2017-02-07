Marshall University student's body recovered from river

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) - Police in Barboursville say the body of a Marshall University student has been recovered in a river three days after he jumped over an Interstate 64 bridge following a crash.

Police Chief Mike Coffey tells media outlets that the state medical examiner's office identified the body of 22-year-old Mitchell Higgins of Sistersville.

Police say Higgins was the driver of a car involved in an accident early Saturday near the I-64 Merritt Creek Exit in Barboursville. Police say Higgins then jumped from a bridge spanning the Guyandotte River. His body was found Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.