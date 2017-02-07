Secretary of Education confirmed after Pence casts tie-breaking vote

By a vote of 51-50, the U.S. Senate confirmed the new Secretary of Education.

Vice President Mike Pence made the deciding vote after senators came up 50-50. Two Republicans and two Independents voted against Betsy DeVos. Everyone else voted by party line. According to NBC News, Pence became the "first vice president to cast a tie-breaking vote for a cabinet nominee."

Sen. Joe Manchin voted against DeVos.

My statement on my vote against Betsy #DeVos for Education Secretary: pic.twitter.com/apYVNxAKQU — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) February 7, 2017

Senator Shelley Moore Capito voted in favor of DeVos.

According to the Associated Press, "democrats cited her lack of public school experience and financial interests in organizations pushing charter schools. DeVos has said she would divest herself from those organizations.

While I voted no, I will hold Betsy DeVos accountable to students, parents, teachers & Virginians who wrote me – like Laura. pic.twitter.com/Zhp4Mkp0iW — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) February 7, 2017

GOP Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted against DeVos.