State police seek help finding Princeton purse-snatching duo

State Police in Princeton are looking for help identifying an alleged purse-snatching couple who racked-up thousands of dollars in fraudulent purchases.

According to Trooper J.L. Morris, the theft happened back in November inside the Walmat on Greasy Ridge Road in Princeton. Tpr. Morris said a man started a conversation with a 70-year-old woman while his female accomplice stole the elderly woman’s purse. Tpr. Morris said the couple then ran across the street and purchased several hundred dollars in merchandise at Game Stop; followed by a trip to Lowe's where they spent more than $2,000.

If you know the identity of the couple or their whereabouts, you are urged to call the West Virginia State Police in Princeton at 304-425-2101.