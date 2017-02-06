High School Basketball Scoreboard 2/6 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scoreboard 2/6

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

Girls 

Bluefield 57 James Monroe 33

Fayetteville 48 Meadow Bridge 27

Midland Trail 59 Greenbrier West 34

Oak Hill 39 Independence 38

River View 41 Logan 39

Boys

Greenbrier East 83 Independence 76

Wyoming East 72 Shady Spring 44

