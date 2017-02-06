High school students build tiny homes for Richwood flood victims

The town of Richwood is the eager recipient of some tiny homes from the Department of Education.

The tiny homes were built by high school students across the state of West Virginia to house flood victims. It's one more example of how the state as a whole is recovering from last summer's devastating floods. Richwood is just the latest community depending on the kindness of strangers.

"It's kind of a testament to the strength of our people, you know. We've been able to take the reigns of our own recovery and be a part of that. It's a fabulous lesson for those students and it also means a lot for our residents that this is our future. Our future built this and if we can do this, then surely, we can overcome this flood."

They hope to have the homes set up within the next couple weeks so flood victims can move in.