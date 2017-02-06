Bluefield Boys aiming for a state title

Bluefield, WV

The Bluefield boys have been the number one team in the Class AA rankings for the past couple weeks. however, that doesn't mean much to them. "Like coach always says, rankings don't mean anything right now until you get closer to the state tournament. Once you get there you want to be higher in the rankings so you have a easier first round. But right now, doesn't mean anything" said senior Devin Goins.

Sitting at 14-2, the beavers have been a consistent team so far. All stemming from their overall teamwork. "Everyone is a role player of this team and we are fortunate and blessed to have the players we have. They are all well accepted by each other and they work hard. That's the making of a good quality team" said head coach Buster Large.

A product of their hardwork came this past weekend in the Big Atlantic Classic. Where they were able to dominant Poca in the AA championship game. "We were able to come out on the good side. Its a nice win and a nice tournament to come back with a trophy."

That is one of the many top ten wins the Beavers have racked up so far in 2017, giving them confidence for the approaching postseason. "We are playing like a team even more. Like coach always tells us, if everyone comes out and works together there is not anyone that can beat us" said Goins.

Bluefield has fallen in the state quarterfinals the past two seasons, but this time around, they have much bigger goals. "It was very motivating. We worked really hard to get to where we are now, we don't want to lose when we go up to state like we have. I think if we work hard we will make it past the first round" said junior Dominick Taxley.