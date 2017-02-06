What's next for Jasper?

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The dog at the center of a fierce legal fight will soon be back in court. Prosecutors have ten days to set a hearing for Jasper, the Whippet mix accused of biting two girls on three different occasions in 2014.



At the eleventh hour of his scheduled execution on Friday, the judge issued an emergency stay so that a petition may be heard regarding the original owner's right to an appeal.



Whether it will be enough to spare Jasper's life remains to be seen.

According to legal expert Robert Dunlap, animals, in general, face an uphill fight when it comes to what evidence can be presented.

"The thing about West Virginia dogs, cats...they are treated the same under the law as your runaway lawnmower. And if property hurts property or people, that's the way it's treated."



It was the Raleigh County Humane Society's case for Jasper that went all the way to the West Virginia Supreme Court. Now that their legal fight is over, it will be up to the dog's original owner, Brenda Jeffrey, to make the case for Jasper.



An attorney for the children, Gerald Hayden, believes there is little wiggle room for Jasper's life in that regard.



"She pleaded guilty, voluntarily, to harboring a dangerous animal. The euthanization is part of the legal statute like that when the owner of a dog pleads guilty to that crime."



Regardless of the outcome, it is a case Dunlap said will shine a light on the way animals are treated under West Virginia law.



"If we had something that would create due process, a set of rights, similar to what we charge a person with, would go a long way to help these animals have their day in courts, so to speak."



Movements to give animals more rights have gained momentum in states like Tennessee, he said, where more evidence may be presented on what may or may not have prompted an attack.



"At the end of the day, in West Virginia, we treat animals as property. And if people don't like the judge's determination, they need to move to change the law. Our judges are enforcing the law as it is written."



Dunlap went on to say it is unlikely that Jasper's case would make it back to the West Virginia Supreme Court where they have already ruled on the issue. A resolution will likely be reached in Raleigh County Circuit Court.



------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: An attorney for Jasper's original owner, Brenda Jeffrey, has released the following statement regarding the case:

"We are standing up for Jasper and for the almost 7000 people who signed the petition for Jasper who do not believe he should be killed. Brenda Jeffrey, owner of this small whippet dog, Jasper, the person who found him crying in a dumpster when he was just weeks old and loved him ever since then - never had an opportunity to speak or express anything to the exact issue that they used to order her dog killed. No one has ever had an opportunity to speak for Jasper. The court system said that Ms. Jeffrey has no standing to speak about her own dog since she was forced to turn him over to the humane society for what she thought was a ten day hold."

"The court first said the Humane Society owned Jasper and then the Humane Society tried to fight for Jasper's life; but then the court system said the Humane Society has no standing to speak for Jasper. Our West Virginia Supreme Court only held that the Humane Society did not have standing to speak for Jasper. Our Supreme Court did not address whether Jasper was vicious - that issue was not before our Supreme Court. So no one has ever had any standing to speak for Jasper. We have a pending proceeding, some vehicle for expression of Jasper. We hope to be able to save the life of Jasper, who has been evaluated by multiple experts and behaviorists (including a trainer who works with our WV police dogs), and found NOT to be a vicious dog. We want to visit the facts of Jasper's encounters at issue in this case with Ms. Jeffrey for the first time. She never had a chance to tell her side of what happened. Jasper has lived at the humane society for 2 1/2 years now with no instances of aggression, only a sweet and friendly disposition. No one wants to live in a society where our property - our animals, children, cars, whatever - are taken away for a ten day hold - and then never given back and we never get a say in the matter. That’s where we are. There is simply no reason why Jasper should die. Ms. Jeffrey deserves to have her voice heard."

Cindy Fernald

Attorney for Brenda Jeffrey