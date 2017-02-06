Raleigh County library damaged by vehicle - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Raleigh County library damaged by vehicle

By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck at the Raleigh County Public Library.

The vehicle struck the library Monday afternoon. Witnesses tell WVVA that an elderly woman hit the accelerator instead of the brake, causing her car to hit the building. There were no injuries.

The library closed for the day but will reopen as usual Tuesday.

