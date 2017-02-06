Crews battle house fire in Princeton

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire Monday morning in Mercer County.

The call came in around 7:48 a.m. to a residence on Kee Street in Princeton.

Witnesses say there was one person in home at the time. A neighbor was able to alert the resident and help him get out. No one was hurt. WVVA has learned a cat and dog were rescued from the home as well.

Members of the Princeton, WV Fire Dept. are still on scene as of 10:20 a.m.