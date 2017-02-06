Meteor lights-up sky in the Midwest - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Meteor lights-up sky in the Midwest

Posted:

(NBC NEWCHANNEL) The National Weather Service is reporting sightings of a meteor in the sky across the Midwest.

Dash cam and surveillance video shows the brilliant flash that lit up the night sky.

The National Weather Service says the flash could be seen by people from Iowa to Indiana.

Some people in Wisconsin report seeing the flash of white and blue light in the sky around 1:30am central time.

One person in Oshkosh said it shook their home. It's unclear if any part of the object made landfall.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.