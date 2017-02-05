Red Cross in critical need of blood this winter - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Red Cross in critical need of blood this winter

Posted:
By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

The American Red Cross says it's in critical need of blood this winter.

A press release from the Red Cross states its blood supplies are low and is urging those who can give to set up an appointment at any of it's donation centers in southern West Virginia.

The Red Cross says without a stockpile of donated blood, it can put accident victims at a greater risk of dying.

Right now, the Red Cross is giving out five dollar amazon.com gift cards to people who donate before February 26th.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.