Red Cross in critical need of blood this winter

The American Red Cross says it's in critical need of blood this winter.

A press release from the Red Cross states its blood supplies are low and is urging those who can give to set up an appointment at any of it's donation centers in southern West Virginia.

The Red Cross says without a stockpile of donated blood, it can put accident victims at a greater risk of dying.

Right now, the Red Cross is giving out five dollar amazon.com gift cards to people who donate before February 26th.