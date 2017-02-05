Businesses enjoy economic impact of Super Bowl Sunday

All weekend long gaming of another kind has been taking place for Superbowl Sunday..when It comes to getting the food for Super Bowl gatherings.

Denise Knuckles with Crazy Tomato Pizza and Wings, says this weekend is a touchdown for business and right before game time she'll be rolling out the dough.

“You know they're excited and they're happy. You know they're looking forward to something,” said Knuckles. “No matter what team you root for nobody roots for mine but they're all in.”

In the eyes of Grants manager, Vain Colby you can't have pizza, and wings without snacks.

“It's almost like when they come in they've got their game face on,” said Colby. “You know they come in they're grabbing their chips, heading ten or more yards down and they're grabbing their dip.”

In fact he says his stocking team can't take their eyes off the chip aisle.

“You want to make sure all of our vendors are stocking chips,” said Colby.

“This is one of the biggest weekends for chips in the whole year. You want to make sure we have everything they need when they come in here.”

For those who want to just enjoy the game without having to prep or deal with the post-game clean up, there are establishments like TCR's Place.

This is Veronica Perdue's first Superbowl weekend as manager and she can't wait for the crowd, giveaways, and drinks to start flowing.

“I'm expecting a big turn out, everybody to have fun and we're just going to have a great time,” said Perdue