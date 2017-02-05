UPDATE: Victim identified in death at Snowshoe Resort

WVVA has learned the name of the man who died from severe injuries at Snowshoe Resort over the weekend.

According to his family, 67-year-old Jack Hewitt died Saturday at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital. According to a statement issued by the resort, Hewitt was "found off a maintained slope."

On Saturday, a 67-year-old male skier was found off the maintained slope where he allegedly suffered severe injuries. Members of the Snowshoe Ski Patrol responded to the scene, provided initial care, and transported him to an awaiting ambulance at the bottom of the mountain. We are truly saddened to receive confirmation that he later passed away at a local hospital. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with the man’s family and friends. While accidents like this are rare, anytime something like this happens, it saddens all of us in the ski industry. Skier safety is of paramount importance to Snowshoe Mountain and we continue to strive to offer the safest environment possible for our visitors. --statement from Snowshoe Resort

Hewitt owned a business in Lewisburg.

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WVVA) A spokesperson for Snowshoe Ski Resort confirmed a fatality on Saturday after an incident at the resort.



The spokesperson said a man, 67, was skiing on the mountain Saturday afternoon when he went off the official trail. At this point, the spokesperson said there are no indications the man struck anything or that skiing was the cause of death.

The spokesperson said the man was airlifted to Pocahontas Memorial Hospital where he later died.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family who was with him at the resort on Saturday during this difficult time."