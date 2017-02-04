High School Basketball 02/04- Big Atlantic Classic final day - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball 02/04- Big Atlantic Classic final day

Posted:

High School Basketball 02/04:

Boys:

Bluefield 72- Poca 54

Parkersburg 92- Greenbrier East 58

University 63- Beckley 57

Ripley 74- Princeton 41

Paden City 55- Meadow Bridge 53

Girls:

Wyoming East 66- St. Albans 60

Summers Co. 70- St. Mary's 51

Parkersburg 63- Greenbrier East 54

Morgantown 57- Beckley 30

Nicholas Co. 48- Westside 45

