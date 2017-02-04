Concord hoops sweep West Virginia Wesleyan

The Concord University men and women's basketball teams were at home taking on West Virginia Wesleyan for the first of a three game homestand on Saturday. The women picked up the win 61-58,while the men complete the sweep with a 81-70 victor. Next up,the two teams host West Liberty on Thursday.

Aaron Miller lead the men with 30 points and Emily Boothe led the women with 16 points.

