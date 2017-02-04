Concord hoops sweep West Virginia Wesleyan - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord hoops sweep West Virginia Wesleyan

The Concord University men and women's basketball teams were at home taking on West Virginia Wesleyan for the first of a three game homestand on Saturday. The women picked up the win 61-58,while the men complete the sweep with a 81-70 victor. Next up,the two teams host West Liberty on Thursday.

Aaron Miller lead the men with 30 points and Emily Boothe led the women with 16 points. 

