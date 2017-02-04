Big Atlantic Classic a slam dunk for local economy

The week-long Big Atlantic Classic basketball tournament wraps up Saturday night at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

With dozens of teams, their families and fans from across the state coming to Beckley to take part in the annual tournament, some local businesses are seeing a direct impact.

"It's been pretty busy compared to the past couple weeks," Rebecca Bradley said.

Bradley works at the King Tut Drive-in on Eisenhower Dr., a local staple since the 1950s. And while they usually remain busy, she says they've noticed an increase in business during the tournament.

"We probably serve a good couple hundred, but within the past couple weeks it's probably been a couple hundred more on night-shift especially with teams coming from out of town," Bradley said.

Area hotels are also seeing an uptick in reservations.

"It's been a busy week for us," Phil Lane said.

Lane is the sales and marketing director for two hotels in the Beckley area.

"With this tournament coming every year this same date, it's definitely a major impact during the winter months which is a slower time for the hotels and restaurants," Lane said.

He says the Big Atlantic Classic has more than just an immediate effect on local businesses. It allows southern West Virginia to showcase itself as a year-round travel destination.

"It's an additional spin-off from this tournament that it brings teams and families to this area that will definitely come back to stay,” Lane said.

The Big Atlantic Classic started out in Charleston, before Gov. Jim Justice worked to move it to Beckley, where it's been hosted every year since 1995.