Local town holds event to show support for President Trump

The community of Cedar Bluff came together to show their support for the newly elected president.

We want him to know that it's not all bad out there,” said Wanda Lowe, one half of the duo, Silver and Gold, who spoke at the event.

“The people demonstrating in Washington and some of the bigger cities, they're not the only people speaking for us. We're here we're speaking for them.”

Organizers say with so many protests happening across the nation, it is important to show up for the president.

Attendees say trump needs time to get acquainted with the office.

“He's only been in office for two weeks,” said organizer, Warren Boyd.

“I think he needs the opportunity to do what he said he was going to do.”

The crowd showed that support with prayer, song, flags and even a drone capturing photos above.

“All the time I've seen on TV and other places people protesting our president and I wanted to put on something to show our support for our president for our democracy and our way of life,” said Boyd.

For one of the speakers, Saturday's event was less about supporting one party and more about supporting the country.

“I just wanted to show support for my country,” said Barry Absher who prayed and spoke at the event.

“Regardless if the president would have been democrat or republican I would have been here to support my country.”

Lowe said overall meaning of the event for this community is unity.

“Without unity you know the bible says that a house divided will fall and we want our nation to prosper.”