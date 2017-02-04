Demonstrators urge Capito to vote no on Trump's education secretary nominee

Dozens of teachers, students and union leaders demonstrated their opposition to president Donald Trump's nominee for education secretary this afternoon in Beckley.

The protest took place outside of West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito's Beckley office on Kanawha St.

Betsy DeVos's nomination has been met with resistance by Democrats and even some Republicans in congress due to her stance on school choice and what opponents say is a lack of experience in dealing with public education.

"I think it's essential that any nominee has experience in public education, because it's such a nuanced job, you really need to know how the public education system works and what its benefits are, and be an advocate for the system, not someone who's adversarial towards the system," said Oak Hill High School teacher and A.F.T. WV executive board member Tega McGuffin.

DeVos's confirmation vote is expected to happen on Monday. As of now, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is expected to vote against her, while Sen. Capito has stated she supports her nomination.