HS Basketball 2/3; AAA Boys takes over Big Atlantic Classic

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

HS Basketball Scores 2/3

Big Atlantic Classic

AAA Girls Consolation

George Washington 81 Washington 21

AAA Boys

University 75 Ripley 39

Parkersburg 56 Morgantown 50

Greenbrier East 73 Washington 65

Beckley 92 Princeton 53

Regular Season Boys

Richlands 75 Tazewell 29

Graham 70 Marion 42

Independence 89 River View 52

Fayetteville 67 Charleston Catholic 46

Greater Beckley 50 Mt View 46

Meadow Bridge 75 Hundred 50

Shady Spring 47 Oak Hill 39

Girls

Marion 51 Graham 50

Richlands 61 Tazewell 47

