Upper Laurel Fire & Rescue featuring live pro wrestling Saturday night

By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A Wyoming County volunteer fire department is looking to raise some money and have a little fun Saturday night.

The Upper Laurel Fire and Rescue Station 500 in Sabine is hosting some live, family-friendly pro-wrestling Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at their station on 7534 Poplar Gap Road.

The department's captain, Derrek Stapleton, says events like these are a great way to meet the communities they serve while also having a good time.

XMCW Wrestlers will take to the mat in the event dubbed as “Winter Wars 17.”

The money raised from the event goes to pay for necessary equipment upgrades and training sessions for the crew, such as hazardous materials and chemical spills classes.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Saturday and there will be concessions for sale at the event.

Admission is $5, and kids five and under are free.

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
