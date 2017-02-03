Bible in the Schools officials respond to lawsuit in Mercer County

The Freedom From Religion Foundation has joined with a Mercer County parent to sue the school system over the Bible in the Schools Program.

The foundation's attorney, Patrick Elliott, said, they're taking a hard line.

“It's not a matter of making minor adjustments. The whole class is going to have to be stopped,” said Elliott.

The Bible in the Schools program chairman, Wayne Pelts said he feels the school system and program is following everything by the law.

Unlike other courses such as math, reading, or English, the program is optional and funded through fundraisers and donations.

“We have confidence in our Mercer County board of education as they administer and oversee the bible program,” said Pelts.

The program has been a part of Mercer County since 1939.

“We exist to provide an overview of the stories of the bible strengthening a student's understanding of western history, literature and art, in compliance with the law,” said Pelts.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation said the school system is violating the fundamental separation of church and state.

Lawyers with the foundation said the program should be taught in secondary education.

“I don't think there's anyway to teach students as young as six years old a bible from a historical perspective. I think for more mature students, high school students and certainly college students can study the history of the bible.”

