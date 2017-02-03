Ribbon-cutting ceremony for new homes in Richwood

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Neighbors Loving Neighbors signaled the start of construction of the first 10 new homes in flood-ravaged Richwood.

"Today's been very exciting. It's been an ongoing process, so it's just great to be able to get the property and collaborate and get the resources here, so it's really exciting, especially for the community," Habibi Mamone, President of Neighbors Loving Neighbors, said.

"It's a cold day. It's not a sunny day, but trust me, this is a very warm day and a very, very sunny day," added Dr. Bob Henry Baber, Mayor of Richwood.

Unlike other parts of southern West Virginia, Richwood has been behind in the recovery process. But with these new homes, Neighbors Loving Neighbors president Habibi Mamone says they are taking a giant step forward, "I think it sends a loud message. I mean, we're here and we're going to continue to be here and like Governor Justice says, Richwood is a shining star. Has always been a shining star and forever in our hearts. So, we're here for the long haul."

And Richwood Mayor Dr. Bob Henry Baber couldn't be happier.

"And I'm so grateful for Governor Justice, Habibi, Neighbors Helping Neighbors. I mean the list just goes on and on. Especially, to these members of the hospital board who stepped up to the plate and provided this critically needed land to build these houses on," Dr. Baber said.

"We're glad to do this. The hospital is very proud to participate in this program. We're proud to live here in Richwood and it's a small community and it's not only neighbors helping neighbors, it's friends helping friends," added Jimmy Gladwell, President of Richwood Area Community Hospital Board.