DARE program expanding in Tazewell County schools

Seventh graders at Tazewell Middle School are in a class of a different kind now. Thanks to the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office, the students are getting a refresher course with a program they first experienced in elementary school. DARE. Drug abuse resistance education.

"Today being the last day of class, I've seen them really calm down and start participating in their book and answering more in class. They really got into it as we went through the program," says Cpl. Glen Keen.

For the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office, the decision to bring the DARE program to middle school and high school was a no-brainer. They say it's important that even older students remember the risks of a bad decision.

"When we go to middle school and high school, we're basically teaching the same program but we're expanding on it. We're still teaching about tobacco, alcohol, stress, bullying and peer pressure, but we're going more in-depth of why it affects them in middle school," says Cpl. Keen.

And Cpl. Keen's life lessons are not going unnoticed. Tazewell Middle students say the program has taught them more about drugs and bad behaviors, and most importantly, how to avoid them.

"Some people say they've done drugs and they really haven't because studies show that they haven't. If there are situations that you can just leave and not give an answer, you can just leave," says Nevaeh Cecil, a seventh grader at Tazewell Middle.

The DARE program has been a staple in Tazewell County schools for more than 20 years.