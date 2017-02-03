Public services brace for cuts ahead of 2017 legislative session

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) Public services across West Virginia are bracing for cuts ahead of Democratic Gov. Jim Justice's State of the State address on Wednesday.



At a legislative breakfast hosted by the Princeton and Greater Bluefield chambers of commerce on Friday, lawmakers gave the public a sneak peak of what may be in store as they return to session on Thursday.



"We have declining revenue in a variety of areas and we're going to have to match our spending to those revenues. It's always difficult when you have to rim spending back," said Del. Marty Gearheart (R) 27th District.



Lawmakers will be tasked with filling a nearly half a billion dollar gap in next year's budget. But they will also have to come up with another 100 million to address a hole this year.



"I think the biggest thing we'll be looking at in this session is filling the budget gap. Education will be huge and so will infrastructure. But addressing our budget deficit will be number one," added Del. Ed Evans (D) 26th District.



As Gov. Justice gets ready to present his plan to address the shortfall, there is considerable disagreement over how to do it. Not everyone agrees that tax-raising measures are the answer.



"We'd like to use taxes as a last resort. We have to keep that on the table for different projects, but we have to look back at the budget and see what our spending levels are and whether they're necessary," said Del. Joe Ellington (R) 27th District.

Battle lines that will be drawn as lawmakers return to session on Thursday.



"Jobs are our biggest problem but they're also our biggest solution. It's a rising economy that will lift all boats in West Virginia," said Mercer County's new Sen. Chandler Swope (R) District 6.



