EPA media blackout partially lifted , Trump allows spending to move forward

WASHINGTON (AP) -

The Trump administration says it has thawed its temporary freeze on contract and grant approvals at the Environmental Protection Agency, with all $3.9 billion in planned spending moving forward.

A media blackout at the agency also appears to have been partially lifted, as a trickle of press releases were issued by EPA this week. However, the agency still has not posted to its official Twitter feed since President Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration.

The Associated Press and other media outlets reported last week that Trump political appointees had instructed EPA staff not to issue press releases or make posts to the agency's official social media accounts without prior approval.

Contract and grant spending at the agency was also put on hold, prompting confusion and concern among state agencies expecting funding.

