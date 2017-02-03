New president for West Virginia school board

The West Virginia Board of Education has elected a new president and vice president, replacing two members who resigned Tuesday.

President Tom Campbell is a former member of the House of Delegates from Greenbrier County who chaired the Education Committee and was first appointed to the board in 2012 by then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin.

Vice President Chuck Hatfield was recently appointed to the board by Gov. Jim Justice.

He's a retired teacher, principal and most recently superintendent of Putnam County Schools.

They replace former President Mike Green and Vice President Lloyd Jackson.

Justice has said he wants a new approach to public schools in West Virginia with more control locally and less from state officials in Charleston.

