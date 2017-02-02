HS Scoreboard 2/2; Big Atlantic Classic Thursday - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball Scores 2/2

Big Atlantic Classic 

Girls

St Albans 69 Washington 17

Parkersburg 44 Morgantown 42

Greenbrier East 69 Beckley 62

A Boys Title: Gilmer Co 56 Sherman 45

Regular Season Boys

Mt View 80 Montcalm 54

Fayetteville 80 Richwood 61

Bland Co 60 Grayson Co 53

Girls

Bluefield 69 Pikeview 43

Princeton 53 James Monroe 45

Summers Co 70 Montcalm 24

Greenbrier West 59 Valley Fayette 39

