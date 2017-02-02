Marshall Men fall at Southern Miss - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Marshall Men fall at Southern Miss

Posted:

Hattiesburg, MS

WVVA-TV

The Marshall men lost to Southern Miss on the road on Thursday night 91-76.  They Herd was led by Jon Elmore who had 21 points and 5 assists.  With the loss, they drop to 13-10 overall and 6-4 in C-USA.  Up next, they will travel to Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

