Mayor resigns amid water issues in Matoaka

Big decisions at an emergency Matoaka town meeting Thursday.

Mayor Travis Colonna has resigned, effective immediately. Colonna says his resignation comes after years of hard work and stress and scrutiny. He says he also wants to spend more time with family.

"The past couple nights I haven't slept, it's been really hard for me to let this town go. There is a lot of good folks in this town that really respect me and I hate to let them down. I've stuck thousands of hours of my free time, I don't get paid to be mayor, this is a free position I don't get paid, so it's hard for me to give all the blood, sweat, time energy," says Colonna.

The recorder, Anita Zimmerseck will act as mayor for now.

And as far as the water system, a solution is still up in the air.

The town is basically out of money to maintain the current water system...especially with the ongoing billing issues. At Thursday's meeting, Mercer County commissioners encouraged the town to turn in paperwork for an engineering study that could lead to West Virginia American Water or another company taking over service. That would be years down the road, but commissioners say it would be a step in the right direction.

"The concerns of the people in this area concern me as a county commissioner. They have failed to do the paperwork necessary to let them qualify to get the grant funding for the water projects in the surrounding area and that's why I'm here," says Gene Buckner, Mercer County commissioner.

The problem...the deadline for the paperwork to be submitted has already passed, it was January 31. So commissioners are hoping Matoaka town officials will make moves soon.