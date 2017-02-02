Future teen center taking shape in Lewisburg

In Lewisburg, a future teen center is taking shape,

Bimbo Coles, along with other residents, are cleaning up the historic Bolling School to utilize the gymnasium as well as start youth programs. Coles says they have been working on the soon-to-be "The Spot Teen Center" for two and a half years. The teen center is going to be a place where the youth can spend time learning from different programs and exercise.

Now, Coles wants the public to see the potential of the teen center.

"It's been a long time working on this project, but like I said, we just need everybody involved. We need everybody on board. Whether it's just for their support, especially the City of Lewisburg because it's going to help so many people," said Bimbo Coles.

Coles says they are in Phase 1 of the renovations and they don't have a specified date of completion, but if you would like to donate, you can go on their Facebook page, The GROW Project, and leave a message.