Raleigh County high school to lose ROTC program

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) More than a hundred Junior ROTC cadets stand to lose their program over impending budget cuts in Raleigh County.

After a nearly nine million dollar shortfall in county, state, and federal funding, the Raleigh County Board of Education is proposing the elimination of both ROTC teachers at Woodrow Wilson High School. The move would affect more than a hundred students starting in the 2017-18 school year.



The program gives high school students not only scholarship opportunities, but a chance for a pay increase if they join the military after high school.



Senior Nick Bowen will not be affected by the impending cuts, but said Thursday he is worried about his younger classmates.



"There's disappointment, frustration, and confusion," said Bowen.

Principal Ron Cantley is saddened by the loss of the program, but pointed to a bigger problem plaguing Raleigh County schools on Thursday; the loss of thousands of students in recent decades from an economy in decline.



"When they advocate for their program, they're not wrong. Their always right. But when you cut them, they say don't cut me. But when you cut me, they say don't cut them. And pleasing everybody just won't be an option."

School funding and especially state funding is dependent on the student population.

In 1967, Cantley said Woodrow Wilson High School had around 2,300 students. Now, he said that number is down to around 1,300.



