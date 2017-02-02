Concord Charlie vs Punxsutawney Phil

Groundhog Day developed from an ancient Christian tradition called Candlemas Day, where the clergy would bless and distribute candles for winter. These candles ultimately represented how long and cold the Winter would be.

In the states, we observed the first groundhog day in 1887 where German immigrants in Pennsylvania trekked to Gobbler's Knob, where “Phil” delivered his first forecast of a bad Winter, like he did this year.

This year Punxsutawney Phil clearly saw a perfect shadow of himself, so 6 more weeks of winter, it shall be.

But here in the 2 Virginia's, Concord University hosted their 39th annual Groundhog Day with Concord Charlie.

Concord Charlie likes to whisper in people's ears and the Vice President and Academic Dean Dr. Pete Viscusi had the privileged of doing so today.

Concord Charlie disagreed with Punxsutawney Phil and predicted we will have a short and mild winter.

Vice President, Dr. Viscusi emphasized that, "West Virginia weather is different than national weather and Concord Charlie has a more accurate approach to weather prediction."

Another tradition is introducing Concord's Grand Groundhog Water. This year, it is Vain Colby, class 1995, currently an award winning play writer and actor and manager for Grant's Supermarket where he also works in advertising.

While attending Concord, Vain studied communication arts and theatre and participated in several productions.

Northfork, WV native, Vain Colby is most well known for his original plays and his work with 4PALS Productions. 4PALS Production has provided shows in communities in Southern West Virginia.

Colby says, "It was so nice being home today. This was just euphoric for me, I mean seeing all of the people here when I was here, getting to reminisce about most of the professors who really challenged me... I loved it!"

For more information on Groundhog Day, check out: http://addins.wvva.com/blogs/weather/2017/02/13o-years-of-groundhog-day-where-did-this-tradition-it-come-from