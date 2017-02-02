Raleigh General Hospital reaches settlement on 85 heart stent cases

UPDATE: A settlement is reached in dozens of cases involving a heart procedure at Raleigh General Hospital.



The lawsuits stem from an internal review by the hospital in 2015, when investigators identified several cases in which the patient's condition may not have warranted the placement of a stent. At the time, the hospital enlisted national experts, including the Dept. of Justice, to review cases involving procedures by Dr. Kenneth Glaser.



According to Ben Salango, the lead counsel for the 85 cases, a settlement was recently reached with Raleigh General Hospital. They were not tried as part of a class action suit.



However, due to the privacy conditions of the agreement, Salango said he cannot comment on the specifics of the agreement.

Raleigh General Hospital did not respond to a request by WVVA News for a comment on Thursday. However, in a statement from 2015, former CEO David Darden said the physician is no longer practicing at Raleigh General Hospital.

BECKLEY (WVVA) -- Raleigh General Hospital is investigating whether heart procedures performed by a doctor were warranted.



Raleigh General CEO David Darden tells The Register-Herald that the investigation was prompted by an ongoing internal review. He says the review identified cases in which a patient's condition might not have warranted the placement of a stent.



Darden says the hospital has enlisted national experts to review cases involving procedures performed by the doctor.



Attorney Ben Salango, who represents a patient, identified the doctor as Dr. D. Kenneth Glaser.A residential telephone listing for Glaser could not be found. A woman who answered the telephone at a business listing said he no longer works there.



Raleigh General Hospital issued the following statement:

Providing quality care to our community is Raleigh General Hospital's top priority.



As a part of the hospital's quality oversight program, we recently identified some patients at our hospital who received cardiac stents from a physician that may not have been clinically appropriate. The physician in question is no longer practicing at our hospital. We hired independent medical experts to perform an objective review of all stent cases involving the physician in question.



We are not aware of anyone in the cases reviewed who has experienced an adverse reaction to a stent they received, but out of an abundance of caution, we have contacted all patients who received a stent that may not have been warranted by their condition to offer them a follow-up meeting with an interventional cardiologist or physician of their choice at no cost.



We have set up a special phone number – 800-494-2848 – which anyone with questions about this matter can call at any time.



We regret any concern caused to anyone in our community. We have a dedicated team of doctors and employees who are committed to making this community healthier. We are proud to have been part of this community for decades, and we greatly value the trust and confidence our patients place in us every day.