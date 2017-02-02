RECALL: Copenhagen, Husky, and Skoal smokeless tobacco

The U.S. Tobacco Company is voluntarily recalling multiple brands of smokeless tobacco products after sharp metal objects were found in cans.

According to a company news release, eight people made complaints about the objects. There are no reports of any injuries. All of the products listed in the recall were manufactured at a plant in Franklin Park, Illinois.

See below for a list of affected products. If you have a can of smokeless tobacco on the list, you are urged not to open the can or use the product.. Call 1-866-201-9136 for a refund.