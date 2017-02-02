RECALL: Copenhagen, Husky, and Skoal smokeless tobacco - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

RECALL: Copenhagen, Husky, and Skoal smokeless tobacco

Posted:

The U.S. Tobacco Company is voluntarily recalling multiple brands of smokeless tobacco products after sharp metal objects were found in cans.

According to a company news release, eight people made complaints about the objects. There are no reports of any injuries. All of the products listed in the recall were manufactured at a plant in Franklin Park, Illinois. 

See below for a list of affected products. If you have a can of smokeless tobacco on the list, you are urged not to open the can or use the product.. Call 1-866-201-9136 for a refund.

Cope Brand Products
Long Cut Straight This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters "F", "R", "K", or "P".
Copenhagen Brand Products
Extra Long Cut Natural

Long Cut Mint

Long Cut Southern Blend

Pouch Mint

Pouch Wintergreen

Long Cut (overseas military only)

Fine Cut (overseas military only)

Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)

Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Pouch (overseas military only)

Fine Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

Long Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

Pouch Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

 This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters "F", "R", "K", or "P".
Husky Brand Products
Fine Cut Natural

Long Cut Straight

Long Cut Wintergreen

 This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters "F", "R", "K", or "P".
Skoal Brand Products
Bandit Mint

Bandit Wintergreen

Long Cut Apple Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Berry Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Cherry

Long Cut Citrus Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Classic

Long Cut Peach Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Spearmint

Pouch Apple Tobacco Blend

Pouch Berry Tobacco Blend

Pouch Citrus Tobacco Blend

Snus Mint

Snus Smooth Mint

Xtra Long Cut Mint

Xtra Long Cut Rich Tobacco Blend

Xtra Long Cut Wintergreen

Xtra Pouch Crisp Tobacco Blend

Xtra Pouch Mint Blend

Xtra Pouch Rich Tobacco Blend

Fine Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Long Cut Mint (overseas military only)

Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)

Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Pouch Mint (overseas military only)

Pouches Wintergreen (overseas military only)

 This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters "F", "R", "K", or "P".
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.