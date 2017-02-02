Veteran Fayette County educator named to West Virginia BOE

CHARLESTON -- Governor Jim Justice has named longtime Fayette County educator Dave Perry to the state Board of Education. Perry's appointment follows on the heels of the resignations of the board's two leaders Tuesday night, President Michael Green and Vice President Lloyd Jackson.

Their resignations were sudden and unexpected.

In response early Monday, Governor Justice, without mentioning names, tweeted: "The people of West Virginia are demanding a new playbook for our schools, and I will deliver."



In naming Perry to the BOE, the governor cited his work as a classroom teacher, and as the principal of both Collins Middle School and Mount Hope Middle School, amounting to 32 years in education.

Perry also served as president of the Fayette County Principals Association for 15 years.

In a news release, Justice said of Perry, "He knows that we need to give our teachers the freedom to teach and return local control to our school districts. In his new role, Dave will continue his work toward a brighter future for West Virginia students."

Perry said he is honored and shares the governor's vision for changes to West Virginia's educational system.