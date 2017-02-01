Virginia Tech dominated at Virginia

Charlottesville, VA

WVVA-TV

The Virginia Tech men were dominated on the road by rival Virginia on Wednesday night 71-48. The Hokies were led by Seth Allen who had 14 points, and Zach Leday who had 12. With the loss, the Hokies drop to 16-6 overall and 5-5 in the ACC. Up next, Tech will travel to Miami next Wednesday. Tipoff will be at 9 pm.