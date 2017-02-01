Big Atlantic Classic; Greenbrier West Boys and Wyoming East Boys - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Big Atlantic Classic; Greenbrier West Boys and Wyoming East Boys and Girls win

Posted:

Beckley, WV

WVVA-TV

Big Atlantic Classic Wednesday

A Consolation: Greenbrier West 71 Midland Trail 57

AA Consolation: Wyoming East 64 Independence 63

Girls: Wyoming East 70 George Washington 47

GW vs. St Albans/Washington loser 2 pm Friday

Wyoming East vs. St Albans/Washington winner 5:40 pm Saturday

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.