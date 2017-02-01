Area stars set their destinations on National Signing Day - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Area stars set their destinations on National Signing Day

Area Stars sign their National Letter on Intent on National Signing Day.  Here is those who signed on Wednesday.

Football

Joel Canaday to Charleston (Wyoming East)

Ellis Lilly to Glenville State (Beckley)

Jamorya Cousin to UVA Wise (Graham)

Cole Carter to UVA Wise (Graham)

Paris Ballard to UVA Wise (Graham)

Tripp Shifflett to Concord (James Monroe)

