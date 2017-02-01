Bluefield College Basketball sweeps Milligan

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield College Basketball teams swept a doubleheader from Milligan on Wednesday night.

The women upset the Buffaloes 57-54. The Lady Rams were led by Danae Cox and Courtney Kendrick who each had 11 points. With the win, they improve to 13-11 overall and 9-8 in the AAC.

The men won 81-80. The Rams were led by Cordaris Townes who had 22 points and 8 rebounds. With the win, they improve to 12-13 overall and 9-6 in the AAC.

Up next, the pair will travel to Truett McConnell on Saturday afternoon.