Concord Basketball Splits at Glenville State

Glenville, WV

The Concord Basketball teams split and womens and mens doubleheader on Wednesday night at Glenville State

The women lost to the Pioneers 101-75.  The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Lindsay Overbey who had 16 points and 8 rebounds.  With the loss, Concord drops to 3-16 overall and 2-13 in the Mountain East.

The men topped the Pioneers 74-71.  The Mountain Lions were led by Aaron Miller who had 23 points and 7 rebounds.  With the win, Concord improves to 6-15 overall and 2-13 in the Mountain East.

Up next, the two will host WV Wesleyan on Saturday afternoon.  The women will start at 2 pm, and the men at 4 pm.

