Concord Basketball Splits at Glenville State

Glenville, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord Basketball teams split and womens and mens doubleheader on Wednesday night at Glenville State

The women lost to the Pioneers 101-75. The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Lindsay Overbey who had 16 points and 8 rebounds. With the loss, Concord drops to 3-16 overall and 2-13 in the Mountain East.

The men topped the Pioneers 74-71. The Mountain Lions were led by Aaron Miller who had 23 points and 7 rebounds. With the win, Concord improves to 6-15 overall and 2-13 in the Mountain East.

Up next, the two will host WV Wesleyan on Saturday afternoon. The women will start at 2 pm, and the men at 4 pm.