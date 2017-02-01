Virginia Tech 2017 Recruiting Class - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Virginia Tech 2017 Recruiting Class

Blacksburg, VA

 Rayshard Ashby Linebacker 5-11, 230 Chesterfield, Virginia L.C. Bird

Aiden Brown Offensive Line 6-3, 285 Silver Spring, Maryland Bullis School

Christian Darrisaw Offensive Line 6-4, 299 Upper Marlboro, Maryland Riverdale Baptist

Drake DeIuliis Tight End 6-5, 220 Charlotte, North Carolina Providence

TyJuan Garbutt Defensive End 6-3, 220 Fredericksburg, Virginia

J’Bril Glaze Defensive Line 6-4, 270 Tampa, Florida Thomas Jefferson

Jaylen Griffin Linebacker 6-2, 230 Rome, Georgia Rome

Hezekiah Grimsley Wide Receiver 6-0, 180 Williamsburg, Virginia Lafayette

Jalen Holston Running Back 6-0, 220 Stockbridge, Georgia Stockbridge

Devon Hunter Defensive Back 6-2, 215 Chesapeake, Virginia Indian River

Robert Porcher IV Defensive End 6-3, 255 Orlando, Florida Dr. Phillips

Nathan Proctor Defensive End 6-3, 230 Indian Head, Maryland Lackey

Dylan Rivers Linebacker 6-3, 230 Sherando, Virginia Sherando

Sean Savoy Wide Receiver 5-11, 180 Washington, D.C. Woodrow Wilson

Devante Smith Defensive Back 6-0, 190 Manassas, Virginia Stonewall Jackson

Lecitus Smith Tight End 6-4, 260 Fitzgerald, Georgia Fitzgerald

Bryce Watts Defensive Back 6-1, 185 Toms River, New Jersey Toms River North

Oscar Bradburn Punter 6-2, 190 Sydney, Australia Blackwattle Bay Sydney Secondary College

A.J. Bush Quarterback 6-4, 220 Alpharetta, Georgia Norcross High School Nebraska Iowa Western CC

Caleb Farley Athlete 6-3, 185 Hickory, North Carolina Maiden High School

Hendon Hooker Quarterback 6-5, 212 Greensboro, North CarolinaDudley High School

Rico Kearney Linebacker 6-0, 220 Jacksonville, Florida Mandarin High School

Dalton Keene Tight End 6-5, 228 Littleton, Colorado Chatfield High School

Kalil Pimpleton Wide Receiver 5-7, 165 Muskegon, Michigan Muskegon High School

Silas Dzansi Offensive Line 6-6, 295 Woodbridge, Virginia C.D. Hylton High School Fork Union Military Academy

Terius Wheatley Athlete 5-11, 195 Ann Arbor, Michigan Pioneer High School Fork Union Military Academy

