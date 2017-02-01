WVU 2017 Football Recruiting Class - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVU 2017 Football Recruiting Class

Posted:

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

WVU 2017 Football Recruiting Class

Hakeem Bailey, CB, 6-1, 190, Atlanta, Ga./Iowa Western CC

E.J. Brown, S, 5-11, 188, Stone Mountain, Ga./Tucker HS

Tevin Bush, RB, 5-6, 168, New Orleans, La./Landry-Walker HS

Isaiah Hardy, OL, 6-7, 340, Laurel Springs, N.J./Lackawanna College

Jalen Harvey, DL, 6-2, 325, Birmingham, Ala./Northwest Mississippi CC

Ricky Johns, S, 6-3, 187, North Wales, Pa./North Penn HS

Exree Loe, S, 6-1, 199, Johnstown, Pa./Greater Johnstown Area HS

Dominique Maiden, WR, 6-5, 210, Temecula, Calif./Riverside City College

Lamonte McDougle, DL, 6-0, 303, Pompano Beach, Fla./Deerfield Beach HS

Derrek Pitts, S, 6-0, 173, Dunbar, W.Va./South Charleston HS

Quondarius Qualls, LB, 6-2, 225, Farmerville, La./Northwest Mississippi CC

Reggie Roberson, WR, 6-0, 192, Desoto, Texas/Mesquite Horn HS

Kenny Robinson, S, 6-3, 191, Wilkinsburg, Pa./Imani Christian Academy

Ezekiel Rose, DL, 6-3, 270, Clarksdale, Miss./East Mississippi CC

David Sills V, WR, 6-4, 210, Wilmington, Del./El Camino College

Alec Sinkfield, RB, 5-10, 173, Delray Beach, Fla./American Heritage HS

Collin Smith, S, 6-0, 192, Ligonier, Pa./Ligonier Valley HS

Darius Stills, DL, 6-1, 295, Fairmont, W.Va./Fairmont Senior HS

Tyler Thurmond, OL, 6-5, 280, Buford, Ga./Buford HS

Kelby Wickline, OL, 6-5, 280, Stillwater, Okla./Jones County JC

Maverick Wolfley, FB, 6-1, 246, Morgantown, W.Va./Morgantown HS

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.