Marshall Football 2017 Signing Class - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Marshall Football 2017 Signing Class

Posted:

Huntington, WV

WVVA-TV

Marshall 2017 Football Signing Class

Tyre Brady, WR, 6-3, 200, South Dade High School/University of Miami, Homestead, Fla.

Janiero Crankfield, WR, 6-0, 170, Clearwater Academy International High School, Clearwater, Fla.

Rodney Croom, DL, 6-3, 235, Winton Woods High School, Cincinnati, Ohio

Jamare Edwards, DL, 6-3, 240, Carol City High School, Miami, Fla.
.
Sheldon Evans, RB, 5-11, 205, Roswell High School, Roswell, Ga.

Isaiah Green, QB, 6-2, 203, Langston Hughes High School, Fairburn, Ga.
.
Darius Hodge, LB, 6-2, 248, Wake Forest High School, Wake Forest, N.C.

Monterio Hunt, WR, 6-1, 176, Walnut High School, Walnut, Ms.

Artis Johnson, LB/S, 6-1, 210, Reedley Community College, Lott, Tx.

Armani Levias, TE, 6-4, 245, Laney Community College, Pittsburg, Ca.

Kereon Merrell, DB, 5-11, 175, Dodge City Community College, Vienna, Ga.

Donyae Moody, LB, 6-2, 220, Hartnell Community College, Baltimore, Md.

Darian Owens, WR, 5-11, 188, Clovis West High School, Fresno, Ca.

DeCavilon Reese, RB, 5-10, 188, Benedictine High School, Cleveland, Ohio

Naquan Renalds, WR, 6-2, 180, West Orange High School, Winter Garden, Fla.

Kyron Taylor, OL, 6-2, 271, South Dade High School, Homestead, Fla.

Shurod Thompson, S, 6-2, 195, Pittsburg High School, Antioch, Ca.

Nirion Washington, DB, 6-1, 170, Desoto County High School, Arcadia, Fla.

Marcel Williams, WR, 5-10, 170, Ellsworth Community College

Hometown: Palm Coast, Fla.

Recruited by: Todd Goebbel

